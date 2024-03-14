Top Rookies for Each NL Central Team in 2024

The National League Central is loaded with exciting talent. Last year, several teams in the division had young players step forward and become foundational roster pieces. Even so, despite the division-wide influx of youth and the graduation of some top prospects, the division still features some of the best farm systems in the sport.

According to The Athletic, the NL Central has three of the top nine farm systems in baseball, and all five teams in the division sit in the top half of the rankings. What’s more, the prospects aren’t far from contributing at the big league level either. In fact, the division has four of the top eight favorites to win NL Rookie of the Year in 2024, according to BetMGM.

The teams in this division have a bright future ahead of them, and they will each be reliant upon some budding stars in 2024. With the division as wide open as it is, there’s an opportunity for some of the rookies in the NL Central to help propel their respective clubs ahead of the others in the division standings.

Let’s dive into some of the top rookie-eligible players who could make an impact for each NL Central team during the 2024 MLB season.