Your Viewing Guide to the Best Games on 2023 MLB Opening Day

We have two games set to kick off the festivities today, but one of them is far superior to the other. The San Francisco Giants are set to make their season debut in Yankee Stadium, where Logan Webb will square off against Gerrit Cole.

There is no great history between these two teams and it is still strange to see interleague matchups on Opening Day, but in comparison to the other 1:00 p.m. game, it is no contest where your attention should be.

Webb vs. Cole is a far better pitching matchup than you will find in the other game, where two lefties of far different caliber will go head-to-head. In Washington D.C. the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Nationals putting Max Fried against Patrick Corbin.

Corbin might be the worst pitcher to take the mound on Opening Day, which should allow the Braves to jump out to an early lead with their ace on the bump. Keep your eyes on Cole and Webb for the first hour until we get some better games at 2:00 p.m.

Brewers vs. Cubs: 2:20 p.m. ET

Pitching Matchup: Corbin Burnes vs. Marcus Stroman

Is there anything that says baseball is back more than the first day game at Wrigley?