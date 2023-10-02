2023 MLB Playoff Field is Set: Key Dates and Wild Card Matchups

It is finally here folks! Playoff baseball is upon us. Yesterday marked the final day of the 2023 season for 18 of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball. The other 12 now move on to compete in the greatest month of the MLB calendar. October!

Heading into the season’s final day, the playoff field was already set, with the Marlins and Diamondbacks grabbing the last two Wild Card spots, and the Seattle Mariners being eliminated from an American League playoff race that included seven great teams, with only room for six.

Still to be determined on Sunday was the seeding in both leagues, and in particular, who was going to win the American League West. With a victory in their final game, the Texas Rangers were set to win the AL West for the first time since 2016.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros have won the AL West in every full season since 2016 (2020 excluded), and were in position to do so again if they could pull even with the Rangers in the standings.