The 2024 MLB Seoul Series: Everything You Need To Know

The Padres will be in for a particular challenge, since the Twins are the reigning Korean Series champions. The Dodgers could have things slightly easier; the Heroes finished below .500 last season and recently lost their superstar to the San Francisco Giants. (Perhaps you’ve heard of a guy named Jung Hoo Lee?)

Team Korea certainly won’t make things easy for either the Dodgers or Padres, but the national team will be playing without Ha-Seong Kim (as he suits up for San Diego), as well as several other players who will remain with their MLB clubs in spring training.

When Does the Seoul Series Start?

The exhibition matches will take place on Mar. 17 and 18, while the regulation games will be held on Mar. 20 and 21. Here is the full schedule for all six games in Seoul:

Game Date Time Dodgers @ Heroes March 17, 2024 8:00 p.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. KST Padres vs. Korea March 17, 2024 3:00 a.m. PDT / 7:00 p.m. KST Padres @ Twins March 18, 2024 8:00 p.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. KST Dodgers vs. Korea March 18, 2024 3:00 a.m. PDT / 7:00 p.m. KST Dodgers @ Padres March 20, 2024 3:05 a.m. PDT / 7:05 p.m. KST Padres @ Dodgers March 21, 2024 3:05 a.m. PDT / 7:05 p.m. KST

Don’t forget: South Korea is currently 14 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time and 17 hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time. However, there is no daylight savings in South Korea. Once daylight savings time kicks in on Mar. 10, South Korea will only be 13 hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time and 16 hours ahead of Pacific Daylight Time.

Players To Keep an Eye On

MLB Players

All eyes will be on Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. Not only is Kim returning to his home country, but he is returning to his former home stadium; he spent the first seven years of his professional career with the Heroes. He won three consecutive Golden Glove Awards during his final three years in the KBO, and he will surely come home to a warm welcome.

Unlike his new teammate, Woo-Suk Go hasn’t been gone from the KBO for long – he signed his first MLB deal (a two-year, $4.5 million pact with the Padres) this winter. Still, he can also expect a warm welcome when he returns to face the Twins, the team with whom he spent the past seven seasons, pitching to a 3.18 ERA and collecting 139 saves in 354 games.