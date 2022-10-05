2022 MLB Playoff Guide: New Wild Card Format, TV Schedule Released

The top two records among division winners in each league receive byes from this first round of the playoffs, while the final division winner is locked into the Wild Card round with the three Wild Card teams. These Wild Card series are played as a best-of-three, with the top seeds hosting the entire series as the home team. The final division winner is automatically the three-seed, and the top record among the other three Wild Card teams gets the four-seed and will host as well.

This year, the Wild Card matchups are as follows:

National League

No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals host No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies

No. 4 New York Mets host No. 5 San Diego Padres

American League

No. 3 Cleveland Guardians host No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays

No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays host No. 5 Seattle Mariners

Full Wild Card TV Schedule

DATE MATCHUP TIME TV Friday, Oct. 7 Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays 12:07 p.m. ET ESPN Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies 2:07 p.m. ET ABC Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners 4:07 p.m. ET ESPN Game 1: Mets vs. Padres 8:07 p.m. ET ESPN Saturday, Oct. 8 Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays 12:07 p.m. ET ESPN2 Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners 4:07 p.m. ET ESPN Game 2: Mets vs. Padres 7:37 p.m. ET ESPN Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies 8:37 p.m. ET ESPN2 Sunday, Oct. 9 Game 3: Blue Jays vs. Mariners (if necessary) 2:07 p.m. ET ABC Game 3: Guardians vs. Rays (if necessary) 4:07 p.m. ET ESPN Game 3: Mets vs. Padres (if necessary) 7:37 p.m. ET ESPN Game 3: Cardinals vs. Phillies (if necessary) 8:37 p.m. ET ESPN2

Again each best-of-three series will be played entirely in one ballpark, with the higher seed retaining home field advantage for the entire series. The winners will advance to the divisional round, where they will get a day off before the next round begins on Tuesday, October 11th.

NLDS and ALDS Schedule

DATE MATCHUP TV Tuesday, Oct. 11 Game 1: Braves vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 1: Dodgers vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 1: Yankees vs. TBD TBS Game 1: Astros vs. TBD TBS Wednesday., Oct. 12 Game 2: Braves vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Thursday, Oct. 13 Game 2: Yankees vs. TBD TBS Game 2: Astros vs. TBD TBS Friday, Oct. 14 Game 3: Braves vs. TBD FS1 Game 3: Dodgers vs. TBD FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 Game 4: Braves vs. TBD (if necessary) FS1 Game 4: Dodgers vs. TBD (if necessary) FS1 Game 3: Yankees vs. TBD TBS Game 3: Astros vs. TBD TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 Game 4: Yankees vs. TBD (if necessary) TBS Game 4: Astros vs. TBD (if necessary) TBS Game 5: Braves vs. TBD (if necessary) FS1 Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if necessary) FS1 Monday, Oct. 17 Game 5: Yankees vs. TBD (if necessary) TBS Game 5: Astros vs. TBD (if necessary) TBS

The playoff format for the divisional round has not changed from year’s past, as it is still a best-of-five series, played in a 2-2-1 format. The one difference however is the elimination of an off-day between a potential Game 4 and potential Game 5 in any series.

All four divisional round series will begin on Tuesday, October 11th, but the off-days will be different in each league. For the American League, they will get an off-day immediately following Game 1. For the National League, their off-day will come after Game 2, on their travel day. The AL will get an additional off-day for travel on Friday after they play Game 2.

NLCS and ALCS Schedule

DATE MATCHUP TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 NLCS, Game 1 Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 NLCS, Game 2 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 1 TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 ALCS, Game 2 TBS Friday, Oct. 21 NLCS, Game 3 FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 NLCS, Game 4 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 3 TBS Sunday, Oct. 23 NLCS, Game 5 (if necessary) FS1 ALCS, Game 4 TBS Monday, Oct. 24 NLCS, Game 6 (if necessary) FS1 ALCS, Game 5 (if necessary) TBS Tuesday, Oct. 25 NLCS, Game 7 (if necessary) Fox and FS1 ALCS, Game 6 (if necessary) TBS Wednesday, Oct. 26 ALCS, Game 7 (if necessary) TBS

Just like in the divisional round, the championship will be played with the same format as always, but with the elimination of a travel day. It will still be a best-of-seven, with a 2-3-2 format. In year’s past their would be a day off each time the series moved locations. This year, there will be no off-day between Game 5 and a potential Game 6.