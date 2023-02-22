Top Five Double Play Combinations in Baseball For 2023

There is nothing more satisfying in the game of baseball than watching a clean double play turned. The fluidity of motion required between two middle infielders, using their combined leather to turn one groundball out into two is as pleasing to the eye as any play in this sport.

When we look around the game today, there is so much talent in the middle. We just released our top 10 second basemen and top 10 shortstops ahead of the 2023 season and each list is chock full of superstars. Some teams are even lucky enough to have a player on each list, which is where our focus is drawn today, as we break down the top double play combinations in the game.

Initially we were looking to make another top 10 list, but ultimately the decision was made to really focus in on the top five double play duos because the back-half of our top 10 would be comprised of combos that are propped up by one stud, not two.

Bo Bichette was featured in our top 10 shortstops and Andres Gimenez was featured in our top 10 second basemen, but their double play mates of Santiago Espinal and Amed Rosario leave something to be desired.