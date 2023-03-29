With Jose Altuve Sidelined, Who’s Up Next for the Astros?

While it is a limited sample size, Hensley did show he was able to handle big league pitching. He played multiple positions across the infield and even made a start in left field as well.

#Astros David Hensley will be utilized everywhere in 2023 from the looks of things.



In 13 spring starts he has played:

3x1B

2x2B

3x3B

2xSS

3xOF



Also having a solid spring with 2HR/2SB and .872 OPS. Clear path to consistent PT with Altuve and Brantley out to begin the year pic.twitter.com/hV5G8rJGNQ — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) March 21, 2023

Hensley was expected to make the Opening Day roster and the injury to Altuve has given him the opportunity to be an everyday player for Houston moving forward. Hensley has shown that he has been able to produce offensively on every level. Over the past two seasons splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A, he has been a consistent .295 hitter.

The Astros are asking a lot of their Opening Day middle infield. Jeremy Pena is set to begin a pivotal second season after a big rookie year and Hensley is still a rookie himself. If the 27-year-old follows Pena’s blueprint of how he replaced an All-Star up the middle in Houston, the Astros will be ok.

Just like Pena didn’t have to be Correa, Hensley doesn’t have to be Altuve. The Astros will just need him to play solid defense at second base, which he is more than capable of, while being a steady cog at the end of their lineup.

Mauricio Dubón could also see some time at second base. The former San Francisco Giant has never been known for his ability at the plate. But the speedy utility man has shown his potential as a runner and defensive replacement in the later innings.

He has the ability to play across the infield and outfield, but his lack of offense won’t make him an everyday player. Dubón batted .214 last season and had a 60 OPS+ in 104 games between Houston and San Francisco.