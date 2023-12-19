Which of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Finalists Need Him The Most?

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said in a video on Monday that the Phillies and Blue Jays were both “on the periphery of the bidding” rather than firmly in the middle of the negotiations. For now, it seems that they’re going to wait it out and see where Yamamoto’s market goes.

Rumor has it that teams are already offering Yamamoto deals north of $300 million. However, ESPN’s Jeff Passan threw some cold water on those rumors, stating that he was told these claims are inaccurate as of now.

There are a handful of teams preparing to make an aggressive pursuit after one of this year’s top free agents. Let’s break down the fits and see which team(s) need Yamamoto the most.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Finalists

Dodgers

This offseason, the Dodgers are far and away the most active club in the league. Shohei Ohtani, Joe Kelly and Jason Heyward were all signed as free agents; while Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot were brought over via trade from the Rays.

With Ohtani’s contract featuring a hefty amount of deferred money, there’s no real need for the Dodgers to stop spending. The ownership has made it abundantly clear that 2024 is a season that they’re going to go “all in”, so why wouldn’t Yamamoto want to join them?

Where’s the fit?

The fit on the Dodgers is rather obvious. Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin are both on the long-term injured list, and Ryan Yarbrough, who is best suited as a swingman rather than a reliable rotation cog, is currently projected to be the club’s no. 4 starter. The fit is most definitely there, but it’s worth noting that this Dodgers team is a World Series contender with or without Yamamoto.