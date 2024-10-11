Yankees Notes: Clubhouse Reaction to ALDS Game 4 Pitching Dominance

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The New York Yankees discovered the secret to combatting the time off as the American League’s top seed: dominant pitching when the game (and series) is on the line.

For the second consecutive night, it was the Yankees bullpen that closed the door on the Kansas City Royals, with New York pitching allowing six hits and one run in a 3-1 victory in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.

With the win, New York moves on to the American League Championship Series, beginning Monday night in the Bronx.

Heading into this season, teams with a bye had lost five of the eight Division Series matchups over the last two years (and the second-seeded Philadelphia Phillies were ousted this year by the New York Mets). The Yankees, however, flexed their collective muscle on the mound to make sure they would not fall into the bye week trap.