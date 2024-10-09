Will “Luck” Be on the Royals’ Side When the ALDS Shifts to Kansas City?

After the dust settled in the wake of the Kansas City Royals’ 4-2 victory in Game 2 of the ALDS, New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. shared his thoughts on the series being tied at one game apiece.

“They started to get a couple barrels and find a couple holes, just like we were trying to find, but they found them [and] that’s how [the Royals] won the game,” Chisholm said to media.

“They just got lucky,” he added.

Whether or not the Royals did in fact get “lucky” in Game 2 is up for debate and could be a story in itself.