How the Yankees’ “Creative” Bullpen Should Look in October

As the postseason nears, contenders look to make their final adjustments in the home stretch of the regular season to finalize their October rosters.

And in October every out is amplified considerably, meaning getting the best out of pitchers in every inning on the mound means that much more.

So after New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes blew his league-leading 11th save of the season on Sept. 3, manager Aaron Boone said they needed get more creative with the closing role.

While Boone was adamant, in his post game presser that night, that Holmes plays a huge role in this bullpen, he didn’t shy away from addressing the fact there is depth beyond Holmes that could play a big role down the stretch.