Royals ALDS notebook: Walks haunt, Wacha’s approach vs. Judge, Roster construction

KANSAS CITY, MO. — If the Kansas City Royals are going to get past the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series, the amount of walks given up by Kansas City pitchers will need to come down.

In Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees, Royals pitchers gave up nine walks, New York’s most in a postseason game since Game 2 of the 2020 AL Wild Card Series. In their three ALDS matchups against the Royals, New York has taken 22 free passes.

Updated MLB Postseason Bracket



The Mets are the first to advance, we’re headed to Game 5 in LA, and the Yankees and Tigers can close it out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/oYMmz7iJuH — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 10, 2024

Perhaps that’s not a huge surprise as the Yankees led all MLB teams this season with 672 walks (including 133 from Aaron Judge and 129 from Juan Soto), but Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro knows that New York’s offense is too powerful to give them any additional help with free passes.

“You’ve got to tip your cap to them,” Quatraro said. “They’re not chasing, they’re not expanding, but we also have to do a better job of limiting those for sure.”