Yankees Notes: Clubhouse Reaction to Giancarlo Stanton’s Huge Home Run

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Ask around the New York Yankees clubhouse and there are plenty who will tell you that Giancarlo Stanton’s numbers do not reflect exactly what he means to the team and the damage he can do in a situation, especially in October.

Stanton gave the Yankees the lead twice on Wednesday night during a 3-for-5 performance, including his 417-foot, go-ahead home run in the eighth inning that handed the visitors a 3-2 lead over the Kansas City Royals. The blast also pushed the Yankees to a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five American League Division Series.

Over his last 325 regular-season games, Stanton is slashing just .213/.291/.454 with 404 strikeouts in 1,186 at-bats. However, when it’s the postseason, the 34-year-old slugger seems to shine. He’s now driven in 26 runs in his last 24 postseason games (since Game 2 of the 2019 ALDS), tying him for eighth among all MLB players.

“He comes in every day with a smile on his face,” New York’s Juan Soto said of Stanton. “It doesn’t matter how things are going. I feel like I have learned a lot from him and (Aaron) Judge. He’s a veteran. He knows how everything goes and if you’re ever having any doubts about what you’re doing here or there, you can always come to him and he’s going to have an answer.