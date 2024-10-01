How This Year’s Top Teams Can Avoid the “Curse” of the First-Round Bye

But Game 2? That’s a bigger question. Aaron Nola is the obvious choice. However, breakout star Cristopher Sánchez has had a better season than Nola. He’s also left-handed (as is No. 4 starter Ranger Súarez) so having Sánchez start Game 2 would allow the Phillies to split up their lefties and righties.

What’s more, Sánchez has pretty dramatic home/away splits this season, with a 2.21 ERA at Citizens Bank Park and a 5.02 ERA on the road. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything, but why mess with a good thing? If Sánchez starts Game 2, he gets to start at home.

On the other hand, Thomson also has to consider the clubhouse ramifications of picking the inexperienced Sánchez over the veteran Nola. As he explained, “If Sanchy starts at home here, how does that affect Nola? How does that affect the rest of the clubhouse, that they know that this big-time guy isn’t going in Game 2?”

Ultimately, choosing between two great pitchers is the kind of tough decision all managers would love to make. Still, that doesn’t make Thomson’s decision any less important.

Key: Don’t Lose Momentum

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 12: The Philadelphia Phillies bench reacts after Nick Castellanos #8 (not pictured) hit a home run in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during Game Four of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Truth be told, this could be a key for all four teams. However, the Phillies are the only one of these four that knows what it’s like to be a Wild Card entrant in the 12-team postseason format. They know what it’s like to sweep the Wild Card series and bring that momentum with them into the next round.

This time around, the Phillies will have to play the NLDS without that feeling. Hopefully the momentum from a 95-win season and NL East title is enough, but these players – I’m looking at you, chief vibes officer Garrett Stubbs – are going to have to do things a little differently to keep the excitement flowing in the clubhouse over the next few days.