What Do The Yankees Need To Win The World Series?

It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years since the New York Yankees, MLB’s winningest franchise, made their last appearance in the World Series.

But after the Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera-led era of Yankees’ baseball was ushered out, a new championship-caliber era has made it’s way to the Bronx, with Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Gerrit Cole manning the ship.

Nothing is signed and sealed yet though, as New York has their toughest task ahead of them.

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and the rest of the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers are no pushovers and will certainly be a greater challenge than the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians were for New York.