New York Yankees 2025 Trade Deadline Overview

The 2025 MLB trade deadline was as entertaining as it’s been in a while, with many big names on the move.

Coming into the deadline, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he was going to “go to town” when adding pieces for a push towards the Fall Classic in a weak American League.

The Yankees had holes that had to be filled for them to be a real threat for the World Series, and Cashman pretty much filled all of them. The only trade that the Yankees were looking to make that they weren’t able to get done before the deadline was adding a starter.

That was not for the lack of trying, as Cashman was in talks with the Marlins right up to the deadline, looking to acquire either Sandy Alcantara or Edward Cabrera, but the price seemed to be steep.