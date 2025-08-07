New York Yankees 2025 Trade Deadline Overview
The 2025 trade deadline was a big one for the Yankees and Brian Cashman. Did the GM make the moves that will make the difference in October?
The 2025 MLB trade deadline was as entertaining as it’s been in a while, with many big names on the move.
Coming into the deadline, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he was going to “go to town” when adding pieces for a push towards the Fall Classic in a weak American League.
The Yankees had holes that had to be filled for them to be a real threat for the World Series, and Cashman pretty much filled all of them. The only trade that the Yankees were looking to make that they weren’t able to get done before the deadline was adding a starter.
That was not for the lack of trying, as Cashman was in talks with the Marlins right up to the deadline, looking to acquire either Sandy Alcantara or Edward Cabrera, but the price seemed to be steep.
To combat this, the Yankees solidified their bullpen instead, transforming a recent weakness into a strength. They were able to acquire three notable relievers, which could turn out to be a better move than getting a starter. The Yankees now have many options for the later innings.
In addition, Cashman recognized an area where he felt he could improve the offense, specifically against left-handed pitchers. He found a way to improve the bench, and the team now has more ways to insert a lefty masher in the late innings.
The Yankees also needed to add a solid third baseman who could play solid defense and hit, which would be an upgrade to what they had been throwing out there: a combo of Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas that was not working. Cashman went out and did just that a few days before the deadline.
Stats updated prior to the Yankees-Rangers series.
Ryan McMahon for Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz
Ryan McMahon wasn’t every Yankee fan’s first choice, but since coming over to the Yankees, he has fit in like a glove. He has some good pop and plays high-level defense at the hot corner with team control through the 2026 season.
So far this season, McMahon is hitting .223/.320/.398 with 16 homers and a wRC+ of 92, which are not eye-popping stats by any means. With that being said, since coming over to the Yankees, he has been fantastic in the field and the batter’s box.
Since becoming a Yankee, he has hit .281/.378/.344 with a walk-off, some more big hits, and stellar defense. McMahon still hasn’t tapped into his power yet, which I believe is coming. He is a guy who has power upside (his average exit velocity is in the 95th percentile) and could be another lefty bat who can take advantage of the short porch at Yankee Stadium.
Amed Rosario for Clayton Beeter and Browm Martinez
Amed Rosario was the first southpaw masher the Yankees went out and acquired in a minor deal to bolster their bench and help them gain a real advantage against lefty pitching. So far this season, in 159 plate appearances, Rosario is hitting .275/.314/.430 with five homers.
Rosario can play many different positions around the diamond and in the outfield, bringing defensive versatility to the bench. As mentioned earlier, he was brought in to hit lefties because of his 129 wRC+ and .306 average against left-handed pitchers this year.
Rosario will be great depth down the stretch, and Cashman did not give up a lot to get him.
Austin Slater for Gage Ziehl
Austin Slater was the next lefty masher Cashman picked up to solidify the bench. He can also play a solid corner outfield while Aaron Judge is DH-ing. So far this season, in 141 plate appearances, Slater is hitting .225/.286/.403 with five homers and a wRC+ of 91.
Those definitely are not the best numbers you’ll see from a guy traded at this deadline, but again, the Yankees were looking for some solid production against left-handed pitchers, and Slater and Rosario will do that. Slater owns a career 121 OPS+ against lefties, which can give the Yankees the boost they need against lefties.
David Bednar for Rafael Flores, Edgleen Perez and Brian Sanchez
David Bednar is a huge addition to this ‘pen. Adding a strikeout rate like his (32.5%) should be great for the Yankees in high-leverage situations down the stretch. He sports a K/9 of 12.03 and features a high-rising fastball that averages 97 mph to go with an effective splitter and curveball.
So far this year, Bednar has a 2.72 ERA in 39.2 innings with 53 strikeouts and a 1.16 WHIP. He has closing experience, adding another iron to the fire for the late innings, and he comes with another year of control, which is great for a Yankees bullpen that has Weaver’s and Williams’ contracts expiring after this year.
Jake Bird for Roc Riggio and Ben Shields
Jake Bird is a very controllable bullpen arm that will be pitching important innings for years to come in pinstripes. He has nasty breaking stuff that he relies on 40% of the time, but he also throws a sinker 30% of the time and will mix in a curve as a swing-and-miss pitch on occasion.
So far this season, Bird’s ERA sits in the low 5.00s, but it will not stay there long term as his breaking stuff is very good, and he will pitch better outside of Colorado. Don’t let recency bias affect your opinion of Bird; he will be a big help in this pen eventually.
José Caballero for Everson Pereira and PTBNL or Cash
José Caballero was an under-the-radar pickup who can be very helpful to aid Anthony Volpe, as the Yankees finally have a competitive backup shortstop option. He has also seen time at second, third, and the corner outfield, which adds great utility for the bench. He also adds incredible speed to the Yankees with a league-leading 35 stolen bases.
So far this season, Caballero is hitting .226/.327/.311 with two homers and a wRC+ of 85, but he also brings an elite walk rate that is in the 90th percentile of the league. Caballero was a great depth addition that didn’t cost much and brings great speed to the bench.
Camilo Doval for Trystan Vrieling, Jesus Rodriguez, Parks Harber, and Carlos De La Rosa
Camilo Doval was the most surprising pickup for the Yankees at the deadline, and he gives the Yankees one of the best bullpen back-ends in baseball. Doval had some serious highs and serious lows as a San Francisco Giant, but his stuff plays, and hopefully working with Matt Blake can help Doval unlock a new level.
So far this year, Doval owns a 3.26 ERA in 47 innings with 50 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.26.
His arsenal consists of a slider that he throws 53% of the time that sits around 89-90 mph with a batting average against of .181, and a cutter that sits around 100 mph, which he throws 41% of the time, with a batting average against of .226. He will also mix in a sinker on occasion, but he is a more high-octane cutter-slider guy that has a well above average K%.
Yankees Post-Trade Deadline Outlook
Doval is another guy who comes with team control, like the other bullpen arms Cashman traded for. This is extremely encouraging for the future of the Yankees’ pen, so they can continue to add and improve upon this group next year.
Cashman addressed all holes in the lineup and made the moves that he needed to make for the Yankees to go on a deep run in October. He also found a way to get value back for two guys in the organization who were never going to see regular time in Oswald Peraza and Carlos Carrasco.
I think Cashman made all the moves he could, building the best team possible with what was available, and he didn’t deal anyone from inside the top eight prospects on Just Baseball’s organizational top 15 list.
Don’t let this recent skid impact your opinion of Cashman’s moves. This was one of his best deadlines in recent history, and I believe the Yankees will prove that in the coming months.