Who Built the Best Super-Bullpen at the Trade Deadline?

Closers were flying every which way at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. When all was said and done, a number of the best relievers in baseball had switched teams. That included five of the top 10 relievers in saves over the past three years (2023-25) and five of the top 15 in FanGraphs WAR.

Below is a rundown of all the most notable relievers who joined contenders by the end of July, sorted by team in alphabetical order.

Notable Reliever Pickups: American League

Reliever Team Steven Matz Boston Red Sox Kyle Finnegan Detroit Tigers Paul Sewald Detroit Tigers David Bednar New York Yankees Camilo Doval New York Yankees Jake Bird New York Yankees Caleb Ferguson Seattle Mariners Griffin Jax Tampa Bay Rays Bryan Baker Tampa Bay Rays Danny Coulombe Texas Rangers Phil Maton Texas Rangers Seranthony Domínguez Toronto Blue Jays Louis Varland Toronto Blue Jays

Notable Reliever Pickups: National League

Reliever Team Taylor Rogers Chicago Cubs Andrew Kittredge Chicago Cubs Michael Soroka Chicago Cubs Brock Stewart Los Angeles Dodgers Shelby Miller Milwaukee Brewers Ryan Helsley New York Mets Tyler Rogers New York Mets Gregory Soto New York Mets Jhoan Duran Philadelphia Phillies Mason Miller San Diego Padres

Arguably, the biggest trade of the deadline was the Padres’ deal for Mason Miller. A.J. Preller added one of the most dominant relievers in the game to what was already the league’s best relief corps, forming what can only be described as a super-bullpen.

Meanwhile, the Yankees and Mets each made three significant additions in an effort to craft super-bullpens of their own. Did either of them do enough to boost their arm barn above San Diego’s in the super-bullpen power rankings? (A term we definitely didn’t just make up.) Let’s take a look.