Harrison Bader is Quickly Becoming a Postseason Hero for the Yankees

Yankees GM Brian Cashman cited that the Yankees “Didn’t see (Montgomery) throwing important postseason innings”. Understandable, but with Bader recovering from plantar fasciitis at the time, what was the point?

The outfielder wasn’t set to come back until late September and into the playoffs.

Montgomery was a steady presence throughout the Yankees rotation. And following the trade, he went ballistic. Montgomery went five starts while allowing just one run and completed his first career complete game following the trade. It looked like a disaster. Yankees Twitter ran rampage to criticize Cashman for yet another move that blew up in his face.

Bader was counted out before he even stepped onto the field. Not due to his talent, but because of what was sent away. At the time, The Yankees were in the middle of their largest skid of the season, and of the last 20 years. Their 10-18 record during the month of August was the worst of any Yankee team since 1991, when the team went 9-19 during September. This squad needed a spark. It wouldn’t come until late September, but it happened.

The idea of bringing in Harrison Bader was simple. He was a perfect defensive fit in center field, limiting superstar Aaron Judge’s time in the position. Aaron Hicks had seemingly fell off a cliff, and with Giancarlo Stanton barely available to play defense, a specialist was needed.

The Yankees struggled mightily on that side of the ball in 2021. In 2022, they were the best defensive team according to the numbers. Bringing in Bader only elevates that, and the thought was that he would be key in the playoffs. Not only has he been incredible defensively for this team, but he’s been the Yankees best hitter in the 2022 postseason.