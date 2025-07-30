Yankees Must Go Bigger Than New Third Base Platoon Before Deadline

This weekend, the New York Yankees may have finally solved their third base problem.

First, they sent a pair of pitching prospects to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for veteran Ryan McMahon. They acquired infielder Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals the next day.

While neither was considered a particularly flashy trade target, their presence has been sorely needed. Outside of the 1.4 fWAR accumulated by Jazz Chisholm Jr. over 28 starts at the hot corner, Yankees third basemen have combined for close to -1.0 WAR in 79 starts.

McMahon’s hot start with the Yankees made this weak spot all the more apparent. In just four games, McMahon has a higher fWAR (0.2) at third base for the Yankees than Oswaldo Cabrera, Jorbit Vivas, Pablo Reyes, and Oswald Peraza combined (-1.0).