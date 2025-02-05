Which Rule 5 Picks Have the Best Chance To Stick on Their New Team’s Roster? Part 3

Earlier this week, I wrote a couple of pieces about the Rule 5 draft picks who have a good chance to stick with their new team throughout the 2025 season.

Here’s a quick refresher on the basic details of the Rule 5 process:

In order to hold onto their Rule 5 draft pick(s), a team must keep the player(s) on their active roster for the entirety of the upcoming season. If a drafting team wishes to remove a draftee from their 26-man roster at any point during the 2025 campaign, they must first pass him through waivers. If he clears, they must offer him back to his original club for only half the fee they initially paid.

As I outlined in my previous articles, many Rule 5 picks are ultimately offered back to their original teams. Still, it’s a safe bet that at least some selections will survive the entire 2025 season with their new club.