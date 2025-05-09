Alex Verdugo Has Stabilized the Braves’ Outfield

It’s no secret that the 2025 season didn’t begin the way the Atlanta Braves had hoped. They opened with an 0-7 West Coast skid, the pitching staff was in disarray, the offense couldn’t hit, and to top it all off, Jurickson Profar, their biggest offseason signing, was popped for PEDs.

Things went south fast for Atlanta. Fans were starting to lose hope before the team had even played a single home game.

However, little did anyone know that a late spring training signing would help get the team back in the right direction.

On March 20, just a week before Opening Day, the Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Alex Verdugo to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. What made the move especially interesting wasn’t just the timing, or the team’s crowded outfield depth chart, but the fact that Verdugo agreed to start the year in the minors.