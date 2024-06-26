How Does Orelvis Martinez’s Suspension Affect the Blue Jays?

Blue Jays Prospect Orelvis Martinez Hits Restricted List

This is another blow to a Blue Jays squad that can only sum up their season as a major disappointment, as the club sits well below .500 and has not found any consistency as a whole since Opening Day. The club owns one of the league’s worst bullpens, sporting a 4.55 ERA heading into Wednesday’s game against the Red Sox, while the bats haven’t been any better. Numerous regular roster players are performing well under expectations, including outfielder George Springer who boasts the second-worst OPS amongst qualified players with a .581 mark.

In a stacked AL East division, there is hardly any margin for error and considering the Blue Jays are trending in the wrong direction as the trade deadline grows near, there is growing suspicion that the club will be more sellers than buyers this year.

Ross Atkins on Orelvis Martinez suspension.

More on #BlueJays Central at 1p ET pic.twitter.com/KEPOZu6G4d — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 23, 2024

So, how does the Martinez suspension play into matters?

As of right now, the Blue Jays roster consists of a lot of players who started the year in Buffalo or were in Triple-A for a significant portion of last season – Davis Schneider, Ernie Clement, Spencer Horwitz, and Addison Barger standing out. While the Jays started with Daniel Vogelbach, Cavan Biggio, and Santiago Espinal were Jays to start Opening Day, all three have either been released or traded, opening space on the roster for prospects to get their feet wet at the big league level.

The injury to Bichette opened up a spot for Martinez, who seemingly was looking to make the jump from Buffalo to Toronto and try to edge out one of the other prospects or potentially a slumping veteran in an effort to remain with the roster for the long term. The right-handed batter was a powerhouse in Buffalo, authoring a .260/.343/.523 slash line with a .866 OPS and an organization-leading 16 home runs. Even with the recent suspension, power has not been a problem for the 22-year-old, who has owned 109 round trippers since 2019.

For a Blue Jays squad struggling to produce at the plate and with a noticeable decline in power, a bat like Martinez was just what the club was looking for to potentially drum up some offence and put some higher crooked numbers on the scoreboard. Similar to last year, the promotion of Schneider in early August was a major boost for the Jays squad, with the New Jersey product putting the ball in play at a record pace while showcasing his power on occasion in numerous clutch situations. Martinez put himself in a position to potentially follow suit but now sits on the sidelines.