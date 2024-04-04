Who Will Be the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Ace This Season?

Thank you to all the fans out there for making this All Star ⭐️ week in LA amazing! An experience I will never forget! @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/toXfu7OKyo — Tony Gonsolin (@goooose15) July 20, 2022

The 29-year-old opened 2023 on the injured list with an ankle sprain before cruising through seven starts with a 1.77 ERA upon his return. He struggled mightily over the next three months, hitting the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Less than two weeks later, the decision was made for Gonsolin to undergo Tommy John surgery to resolve the issue. He’s not expected to return until the 2025 campaign.

Dustin May is in a similar boat. Posting a 2.93 ERA over a 113.2 innings between 2019-21, May was beginning to look like the next young ace for the Dodgers. Surgery to repair UCL damage curtailed that outlook.

He made 15 starts between the end of 2022 and the start of 2023, but a right forearm strain led to surgery from team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. May should return this summer, but all signs point to Los Angeles being more delicate with his second return from elbow surgery. Besides, with eight other options remaining, a place in the bullpen this season may be a safer option for May.

Top pitching prospect Nick Frasso is out for the year following shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum in November. Acquired in a shrewd acquisition at the 2022 trade deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays, the Dodgers elevated the fourth-round selection into a top 100 prospect within a year.

Remember Shohei Ohtani the pitcher? In addition to a designated hitter and lightning rod for conspiracy theorists, the Japanese superstar may play some outfielder later this season before returning to the mound in 2025. He also went under the knife last year, though the details of that procedure — along with other details surrounding the 29-year-old — are unclear.

Who’s Lacking The Ace Pedigree?

Nearly half the teams in Major League Baseball would love to have the likes of Gavin Stone, Emmet Sheehan, Landon Knack and Kyle Hurt in their system. You could probably find 10 clubs that would be thrilled to have them in their starting rotation right now.