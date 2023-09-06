Dodgers Ace Walker Buehler Talks About His First Rehab Start in Triple-A

The Dodgers ace set an ambitious return date to come back from Tommy John with the hopes of competing again at the end of this season. The progress he has made is all tied to the work he has put in to achieve that goal. And yet, there is still no guarantee Buehler is coming in on a white horse to save the Dodgers in the playoffs, at a time when their pitching depth is suddenly getting thin.

Rehab starts are the final concrete step in a long rehab process, where Buehler has to check all necessary boxes to know he is ready to face big league competition again. On the show, he remarked about how his previous experience allows him to have a good understanding of where he is at with how the ball is coming out of his hand and when he is ready to get big league hitters out.

While the stats of his first start were perfect, literally, Buehler still notes the mistakes he made that you might miss if you just look at the box score.

“I had two good innings, but obviously some things I would like to improve. I gave up two hard hit balls, one on a 3-0 count and another on a 0-2 bad fastball.”

Jumping from bullpens to facing live hitters is a huge part of the rehab process from any injury, but particularly off Tommy John. Buehler needs to feel confident in his arm to be able to face the best of competition, and facing six batters in Triple-A was a great start.

“For the most part, you’re trying to get out of there healthy and feeling good about yourself.”