Yoshinobu Yamamoto Already Becoming a Force at Dodgers Camp

The top of the Dodgers lineup looked uneasy 60 feet and six inches from their new teammate. Mookie Betts barely fisted a bloop over second base before walking away from home plate with his head shaking. Max Muncy and Manuel Margot had similar struggles in the batter’s box, while Jason Heyward didn’t even attempt to swing the bat.

When Yamamoto finished the session, the five hitters he faced came to the mound and gave him a welcoming hug. It’s one of the reasons manager Dave Roberts has said both Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani have felt welcomed in a new clubhouse.

“I think coming from me just wanting to help them feel welcome, being somewhere really far away from home, new surroundings,” Heyward said of the embraces. “It’s very easy to feel like you’re on an island by yourself, so I’m doing our best to make sure he doesn’t feel that way.”

Even before his clubhouse companions came to greet him between the mound and home plate, the fans gathered behind the backstop at Camelback Ranch gave Yamamoto a hearty applause for his first performance in Dodger Blue.

“What was so impressive, obviously, was the command, the stuff. It’s all there, but to have all the eyes, all the hype, all his first live BP everyone’s watching — for him to go out there and do what he did today, it’s very, very impressive,” Freeman shared.

From the sidelines, it appeared that anywhere catcher Will Smith placed his mitt, Yamamoto would tag with his best pitches. And yet, the rookie from Japan feels that the amount of gushing from fans and praise from those in Dodgers uniforms on Feb. 17 is nothing compared to what he’ll accomplish during the season.