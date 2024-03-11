Can Shohei Ohtani Win the NL MVP Without Pitching?

It’s been over a decade since Miguel Cabrera won consecutive Most Valuable Player Awards. Even though Shohei Ohtani signed a $700 million deal, the largest contract in North American sports history, it will take a performance of historic proportions for him to win again in 2024.

Ohtani is the reigning American League MVP after slugging 44 home runs, stealing 20 bases and slashing .304/.412/.654, not to mention posting a 3.14 ERA in 132.0 innings as a pitcher.

However, the odds are against him since he will not benefit from the prestige of being a two-way player. Elbow surgery to repair a torn UCL last September will keep Ohtani from doing any pitching this season. His efforts on the mound over the last three campaigns have been worth 14.2 bWAR and the loss of this value will have magnitudes.

If he wins the NL MVP in 2024, he’ll be only the 14th player to secure two in a row. Ohtani would become the 12th three-time winner of the award. He’d be just the second — following Frank Robinson with the Reds in 1961 and the Orioles in 1966 — to win in both leagues.