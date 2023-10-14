Despite Regular Season Success, Dodgers Again Fall Short

The superstar first baseman, who put together his best all-around season at a ripe 34 years old, set a Dodger single season record for doubles with 59.

His 7.9 WAR was first among first basemen and fourth in the sport behind Ohtani, Betts and Acuña.

When it came to starting pitching, this team lacked depth for the majority of the season but made it through the grueling 162-game schedule. Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Julio Urías and Tony Gonsolin all missed time this season, for various reasons, and Walker Buehler never made it all the way back from Tommy John surgery a season ago.

To combat that, the Dodgers got a youth movement in the rotation by way of the emergence of Bobby Miller in a big way, and contributions from Michael Grove, Emmet Sheehan, Gavin Stone and Ryan Pepiot. Kershaw was very good when healthy this season, too.

The bullpen got off to a really tough start — in large part due to the inconsistencies with the rotation — but was really good by the end of the season. As a unit, they finished with a 3.42 ERA as a team, but had a 2.28 ERA since June 20.

Recognizing there were some holes on the team that needed to be filled at the trade deadline, Andrew Friedman and the front office got to work. They didn’t acquire stars like in past seasons such as Yu Darvish in 2017, Manny Machado in 2018 or Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in 2021, but the pieces they did get were solid contributors.