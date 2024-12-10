Who Will Be the Baltimore Orioles Next Ace?

If the White Sox demanded one of these two headline the deal, the Orioles might balk at finalizing a Crochet trade.

The headliner of this projected package is Bradfield, a former Vanderbilt product that the Orioles selected in the first round in 2023. Bradfield is lightning-fast, his speed and defense could play in the MLB immediately. His bat has been coming around, but it is unlikely that he ever supplies much in the way of power.

Given that Colton Cowser has already proven to be an elite outfielder, he could man center field even if the O’s choose to trade Bradfield and eventually move on from Cedric Mullins. Losing Bradfield would not be too detrimental.

Povich factored into the Orioles rotation in 2024 but struggled. He had a solid month in September, but the Orioles could afford to trade him if it meant getting an ace in return.

Willems and Beavers have both proven to be quality prospects, holding some trade value. Unfortunately for them, there is no clear path to playing time in Baltimore with all of their young big leaguers already there. This trade could give both of them a chance to thrive in the MLB.

Crochet is the most skilled pitcher available that could fill the absence of Burnes, when healthy. If the Orioles cannot acquire Crochet, perhaps Marlins LHP Jesus Luzardo or Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray would be a pivot.