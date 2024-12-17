Will the Orioles Make Any More Moves to Improve Their Lineup?

Last year’s ace Corbin Burnes is also a free agent. The Orioles do not seem to be a frontrunner to retain his services. Whether acquiring a pitcher occurs via free agency or trade, something needs to be done before the start of the season on that front.

The Orioles did just make their first major signing to bolster the rotation, inking Tomoyuki Sugano on a one-year, $13 million deal. While Sugano provides some depth and had plenty of success in Japan (1.67 ERA in 156 2/3 innings in the NBP in 2024), the Orioles still need a frontline starter.

Garrett Crochet was the top commodity on the trade market, but is now a member of the Boston Red Sox. The Padres’ Dylan Cease and the Mariners’ Luis Castillo could be available in trade talks, but will require the Orioles to trade young talent.

Given the signing of O’Neill, the outlook of Kjerstad, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, looks murkier. Perhaps he could be available in the trade market for a frontline starter, which would then prompt the Orioles to add one more batter.

The Orioles have reached a position with their depth where all options should be on the table to get better. It is up to GM Mike Elias to put the pieces together, and build a World Series contender in Baltimore for years to come.