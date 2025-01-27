Would the Orioles Have Been Better Off Waiting for Anthony Santander?

To break out, he’ll need to receive playing time. That could come in a corner outfield spot, or at designated hitter. Kjerstad is likely to need an injury to his competitors to play but might force his way into the mix by hitting the ground running. If this proves to be the case, Mullins may assume a more inconsistent role.

Santander’s Impact in Baltimore

Throughout this piece, I have laid out objective facts about Anthony Santander, his departure, and the competition to replace him. What I haven’t told you yet is that as a devout Oriole fan who watched “Tony Taters” go about his business for the better part of eight years, I am disappointed to see him go.

Santander was the only member of the 2024 Orioles who bridged the team’s last two eras of success. He endured the dark days of losing the most games in baseball in the 2018 and 2021 seasons. But, he made his mark by playing his best when the team started competing again.

As a player, Santander was clutch. Some of his most memorable moments were his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in 2023 and his go-ahead grand slam against the Houston Astros this past season. The most impressive parts about those moments were that the pitch from the former was at his shin, while the latter was at his shoulders.

A severely underestimated aspect of losing Santander is losing his impact in the clubhouse. For a winning team to lose its longest-tenured player, new voices will need to rise up.

That’s not to say that young stars Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson aren’t ready to assume leadership roles. However, a successful, essentially homegrown (at the major league level), veteran they grew up with has left the organization.