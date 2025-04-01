Heston Kjerstad’s Time to Shine Is Now

It seemed that Kjerstad was going to sail into consistent at-bats to open the 2025 season, yet Baltimore signed both Tyler O’Neill and Ramon Laureano (while also bringing aboard Dylan Carlson, who was optioned to Triple-A to start the year) to complement Cedric Mullins and Cowser on the grass. Kjerstad can also play DH and first base as needed, but the presence of Ryans O’Hearn and Mountcastle muddied those waters as well.

A Process All Too Familiar

It may be easy to forget after how Cowser himself got his first shot in the big leagues. He had a 26-game showing in 2023 but he hit just .115 with a pair of extra-base hits and 22 strikeouts in 61 at-bats. He made the club’s Opening Day roster last year, but was mostly stuck behind Austin Hays on the depth chart to open the season.

Hays had become a fixture in Baltimore’s lineup and was a popular figure on the team. However, he hit .111 through the first month of the season while Cowser hit .303 with six home runs and 18 RBI. Hays’ bat began to trail off and then – stop me if you’ve heard this before – went on the injured list with a thumb injury and the door was opened up for Cowser to step in.

Despite the fact that Cowser hit under .200 in each of the next two months, he was one of the best rookies in baseball this past year and probably should’ve taken home the hardware as the American League’s best rookie, if we’re being honest here.

Still, the similarities between these two stories is pretty shocking. You have two blocked prospects who stumble into their first real shots at consistent playing time when the player above them on the depth chart goes down with a thumb injury.

Kjerstad Gets His Shot

Life can be unfair sometimes, but things can have a funny way of working themselves out sometimes. It seemed that Kjerstad was once again headed for a spot where he wasn’t going to be able to thrive, but Cowser’s missed time is finally going to blow the door wide open for Kjerstad to succeed.