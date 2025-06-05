Is There Any Hope Left for Andrew Vaughn?

This is the 27-year-old’s first time being optioned since he made his big-league debut in April 2021, but according to White Sox general manager Chris Getz, “There’s a point in a lot of player’s careers where you’re better off going down to Triple-A for a little bit.”

“It really is player development at its core, and you don’t want to be reactive, you want to be proactive as much as you can,” Getz told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers after the move was announced. “The plan is to have Andrew Vaughn back here, and we feel like that’s the best thing [in order] for Andrew to continue his career at the major-league level is to take a step back right now.”

No matter how much the White Sox try to spin it, the reality is that Vaughn has had a pretty major fall from grace over the last few seasons. His demotion highlights just how far his performance has deviated from its expected upward trajectory, and now that he’s in his final year of club control, time is quickly running out for the first baseman to right the ship.

High Hopes

When the White Sox selected Vaughn with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft, it was largely due to his offensive power.

In college, he’d slugged an incredible 50 home runs across 160 games for the University of California, Berkeley, and won the 2018 Golden Spikes Award — but that pop never really transitioned to his professional career.

Vaughn made his MLB debut in April 2021, and while neither of his first two big-league seasons were anywhere near the level he’d showcased in college, his bat showed promise. He managed 15 home runs during in his rookie campaign and led the team with 17 in 2022, which was definitely enough to keep him in the lineup, even if his defensive contributions were questionable at best.