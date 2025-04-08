Tuesday MLB Best Bets, April 8 MLB Picks Today & Player Props

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians @ 4:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

White Sox: Shane Smith (3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP in 5.2 Innings)

Guardians: Ben Lively (6.75 ERA, 1.39 WHIP in 9.1 Innings)

Yes, the White Sox are bad. But BetMGM continues to price them like the team they were last year when that’s not the case. Bettors also seem to believe this White Sox team will go 2-160 with how much money is being poured on the Guardians today. I’m not taking the White Sox ML today, but with how Ben Lively has looked so far, I wouldn’t be surprised if they won outright.

Stuff+ is a FanGraphs metric that grades a pitch’s physical characteristics. “Important features include, but are not limited to, release point, velocity, vertical and horizontal movement, and spin rate.” Over the years, Stuff+ has proven to be one of the most predictive stats for evaluating future pitcher performance. It makes sense: the better the stuff, the more likely a pitcher will perform.

241 pitchers in the bullpen and rotation have thrown at least five innings this season. Ben Lively ranks 240th in Stuff+, just ahead of Randy Dobnak, who was DFA’d by the Twins after 5.1 innings of work this season. Dobnak pitched to a 1.69 ERA in those five innings, but I believe the Twins saw the writing on the wall when predicting his future performance.

Vallente Bellozo and Joey Estes are similar pitchers in Stuff+ this year. Estes has five strikeouts and a 15.43 ERA through seven innings this year. Bellozo has performed, pitching a 2.25 ERA with six strikeouts in eight innings. With an xERA of 6.57, Bellozo should be a good fade candidate moving forward.

Ben Lively’s best attribute is his ability to keep the ball off the clean part of the barrel. He was in the top 25% of pitchers last year. That barrel rate has nearly doubled this year, and if that continues, he’s in for a rough season.

He faced the 41-win White Sox three times last year, tossing 13.2 innings to a 3.95 ERA, but only recorded ten strikeouts. That White Sox team struck out plenty of times and could never hit, but this White Sox team has been over 2.5 runs in five of nine games so far this season. It’s not a good offense, but it’s better than last year’s.