Can the White Sox Go Down as the Worst Team of All-Time?

Things have gone south on the South Side.

The Chicago White Sox might just be the worst baseball team ever assembled.

That’s a generalization that sports fans often use: “the worst team ever,” but the White Sox might actually become the best losers in Major League Baseball history.

The White Sox—who just won their first game since July 10— had lost 21 games in a row, tying the unenviable streak for the longest in American League history.