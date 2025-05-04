Sunday MLB Best Bets, May 4 MLB Picks Today

2025 Record: 29-19 (+11.05 Units)

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox @ 2:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

White Sox: Bryse Wilson (5.00 ERA, 1.78 WHIP in 18 Innings)

The Astros are priced like the Dodgers today. That’s the only way to describe a -210 road favorite with a pitcher making his first start in Major League Baseball since the 2022 World Series.

The White Sox won the series’ first game, then looked good against Hunter Brown. They are playing fine baseball and have no business being +180 today. That line implies they have a 35% chance of winning this game, but my model thinks it’s closer to 45%, making the true line +122. They shouldn’t be the favorites, but this line is mega-inflated.

Lance McCullers Jr. hasn’t pitched in a big league game in over two years. I genuinely admire his perseverance. It’s an enormous mental battle to continue fighting your way back. There will be early nerves, and how he’ll perform is up in the air.

He’s been solid in his rehab starts. He started slow, but strung together a four-inning shutout in Triple-A, then a five-inning shutout in AA. Overall, he threw 12.2 innings over four starts, allowing four earned runs, striking out 16, and walking six batters. Put it all together, and his FIP was at 3.54.

How will he react on the road in his return? It’s impossible to know, but the White Sox can win this game if he runs into trouble.