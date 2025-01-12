Is Luis Robert Worth the Risk for the Cincinnati Reds?

The trade Peter proposed is one Reds fans would like more than White Sox fans. Noelvi Marte, once a top prospect and still only 23, struggled after his PED suspension and looked overmatched at times. His batted ball data dropped significantly from a 91.3 mph average exit velocity to 87 mph and all else followed suit. I believe there’s a much better player than what he should, but do the White Sox? Or are they happy with seeing what Bryan Ramos and Miguel Vargas could bring.

Connor Phillips, respectfully, was a mess in 2024. His control was nonexistent which resulted in less strikeouts and an 8.01 ERA across 19 Triple-A starts. Phillips, 23, has always had control issues making it hard for be to believe he will eventually iron it out enough to be a starter. A path to a good relief pitcher is there.

Chicago has built up a stable of young arms and could prioritize a bat instead. The third piece in this proposed trade would have to be a significant prospect, likely in the systems top 10. Here is where the bat could come into play. Some fans may balk at that idea, but I would be willing to pull the trigger on a deal involving one of the top 10 options. I’d also be comfortable with nay bat outside of the systems top 10.

Luis Robert’s Contract

Robert’s contract is a big reason why I think the fit and risk are worth it for the Reds. In 2025, Robert is due $15 million with $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027, each with a $2 million buyout. The money is low for a healthy Robert and lines up well with other Reds contracts.

During the duration of Roberts contract the majority of Cincinnati’s key pieces will still be either in pre-arbitration or arbitration. An important factor as you consider the Reds historical payroll trends and the limited ceiling of money players can make in arbitration. Robert’s deal, if played through 2027, should not hamper the Reds from keeping any of their core young players due to a contract situation.

Of course, we have to consider the worst case scenario. Let’s say Robert’s down 2024 becomes the standard, or injuries continue to limit his production. The Reds can spend $2 million to get out of his deal. A lever you hope you never have to pull, but one that makes his deal more attractive.