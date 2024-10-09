Which Hall of Famers Have the Most at Stake This October?

When you look over each team in the playoffs right now, you can find players who are either already destined for Cooperstown, or have a chance to author a Hall of Fame resume but are just at the beginning.

Zack Wheeler‘s career regular-season numbers are far from Hall of Fame worthy at this stage, but his performance in October could one day lead a conversation on why he could get inducted.

With all of that in mind, let’s dive into the remaining superstars left in the dance while we are still in the divisional round, and see who has the most on the line when their teams face elimination.

Philadelphia Phillies

When looking over the Phillies roster, there are a few players who stand out as being guys who could one day receive consideration to be inducted into Cooperstown. Because of the strength of his position, J.T. Realmuto is a guy who could hang on a Hall of Fame ballot for a bit.

Trea Turner is a three-time All-Star, who already has a batting title and a World Series in his pocket with a long career ahead of him. Really though, there are two names that jump out on the Phillies roster when it comes to the level of prestige it takes to make the Hall of Fame.

And that is Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler.