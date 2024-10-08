The Mets and Phillies Share the Same Weakness in the NLDS

While they are bitter division rivals, the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are more alike than they are different. Especially this year.

Two teams built around star-studded lineups, the Mets and Phillies have proven that they have some of the most firepower in baseball. These teams were both ranked in the top 10 in runs scored, home runs, OPS and wRC+ during the regular season.

During Game 2 of the NLDS, we saw those lineups going back-and-forth in a classic playoff game, where the Phillies scored three runs to tie the game in the 6th, only for the Mets to go up in the 7th, the Phillies to go up in the 8th, the Mets to tie it in the top of the 9th, before Philly walked it off in the bottom half to even the series.

These lineups have proven that they can score at will when they see the right matchups, and so far this series, most of those hitter-friendly at-bats have come late in games. In fact, 18 of the 21 runs scored across Game 1 and 2 in Philly came in the 6th inning or later.