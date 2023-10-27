Breakout Stars From the 2023 Postseason

There is only one series left in what has been an upset-packed, thrilling year of playoff baseball. Still, while everyone has enjoyed the postseason, it’s only a matter of time until the baseball world shifts its attention to the upcoming offseason and the variety of trades and signings on the way.

Before we get there, though, it’s worth taking the time to look at some of the stars that shined the brightest this October. I attempted to predict the young players that would break out on the national scale at the beginning of the month and definitely predicted a handful of them successfully.

This seems like the right time to really dive into postseason numbers and look at exactly which players broke out the most this October. For the sake of this piece, I’m not including any teams that were knocked out in the Wild Card round, as they really didn’t provide enough of a sample to prove anything substantive.

While some of these names were already fairly big, they have taken it to the next level and established themselves as players to watch moving forward. You may notice a trend in which the teams that have gone far in the postseason have loads of young talent that made their deep runs possible.