Young Players Who Could Become Breakout Stars This October

Grayson Rodriguez (Orioles)

The top seed in the American League is the exact description from above in regard to youthful teams leading the charge in the modern era of baseball. The Orioles are loaded with young talent and numerous players who can take over the media in the playoffs. But I went with the player who could truly be the ace of their staff in October.

Grayson Rodriguez had a rough start to his MLB career but has the ability to be a true ace for many years in Baltimore. His season numbers may not look elite but he has been one of the best pitchers in baseball across the past two months. In his last seven starts of the regular season, Rodriguez had a 2.20 ERA across 41 innings pitched. He has been electric down the stretch and led the way to a handful of wins.

Grayson Rodriguez just delivered the best start of his career in his most pivotal start yet with the O’s and Rays entering today tied!



This guy is going to be a problem in the league. https://t.co/f2ooBsO6nk — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 17, 2023

Ranked as a top-level prospect prior to the season, many know the name Grayson Rodriguez, but he has also been overshadowed by the likes of Adley Rutschmann, Gunnar Henderson, and others on the Orioles roster. This could be a prime opportunity for the world to get to know him if he were to throw six innings of shutout ball in a pivotal playoff game (Is this a prediction? Yes, yes it is).

If the Orioles make a deep run in October, the world will likely learn the name Grayson Rodriguez in the process.

Evan Carter (Rangers)

I already detailed how much Carter can impact the Rangers when looking at potential X-factors in the American League, but he’s worth mentioning twice. Ranked as our 11th prospect in baseball a few months ago, Carter was called up in September with the task of sparking an offense that desperately needed it after falling out of first place in the division. He did exactly that.

Carter started his career with a bang and his production has been a huge part of the Rangers locking down a playoff spot. His name has become popular in recent weeks but could be taken to the next level in October. Carter has game-changing power and defense and it feels likely he’ll do something on either side of the ball to make his name known on the big stage.