Where Do the Blue Jays Go From Here?

With just a few weeks to go before Christmas, the Toronto Blue Jays have yet to make any real moves in the offseason. Numerous core players from the 2023 squad are free agents, such as Matt Chapman, Kevin Kiermaier, and Hyun Jin Ryu, and after the Jays missed out on Shohei Ohtani (who ultimately signed with the Dodgers) and Juan Soto (who was traded to the Yankees instead), the fanbase is getting pretty restless.

Despite a talented core, the Jays remain winless in the postseason since 2016, and it’s clear the front office needs to do something – not only to fill some holes on the roster but to energize the city and re-engage the fanbase.

Most of Toronto’s needs come in the position player department, as the Jays could use a third baseman, an outfielder (preferably in left field), and another infield bat, whether that is a full-time DH or a potential 1B/DH platoon. The club could also add another starter, especially if they are not ready to bank on an Alek Manoah redemption campaign.

Step One: Reunite with Matt Chapman

In a weak free-agent class, Matt Chapman stands out from the pack. The veteran third baseman, known for his strong arm and plus defense, is leading the charge on the hot corner, with the likes of Justin Turner, Gio Ursehla, Evan Longoria, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa bringing up the rear.