The Blue Jays’ Under-the-Radar Extension Candidate

He stands atop this Baseball Savant leaderboard with 52 OAA since 2020, and the next closest outfielder in this timespan is Harrison Bader with 48 OAA. He also ranks third in all of MLB when the field is narrowed to 2022-2025, the years in which he played full seasons. Baseball Savant also notes Varsho has prevented more runs with his defense than any other outfielder with 47.

Varsho finally won his first career Gold Glove Award in 2024 for his outstanding abilities in the outfield, and it certainly won’t be his last. It is hotly debated whether he’s been snubbed of the award in previous years, but regardless of one’s stance on this, Varsho will go down as one of the most incredible defenders of his generation.

Daulton Varsho robs a home run! pic.twitter.com/L0X4PvLQ66 — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2025

Varsho has shown time and time again that he brings a defensive prowess to the Blue Jays that dominates discussions on their outfield capabilities. Likely taking some influence from his now-former outfield teammate and multiple-time Platinum Glove winner Kevin Kiermaier, Varsho’s glove is among the most crucial individual skillsets that Toronto needs to keep.

Improving Offense

While Varsho’s defense has always been the priority and highlights of his repertoire as a player, his offensive ability might be on the increase in 2025 and beyond. The last two seasons have been ones to forget for Varsho in terms of offensive production, as he’s struggled mightily at producing consistently.

Varsho’s never been a primetime high-batting-average hitter, but hitting .217 over two full seasons isn’t exactly ideal. He’s barely over the .220 mark thus far in 2025 but his power has been out on full display. He’s notched 5 home runs already this season out of his 9 total hits, and 5 of his hits have had exit velocities of 104 MPH or higher. He even had a two-homer day on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, so he’s able to string some of these big hits together.

Have a day, Varsho!!!



His 2nd blast of the game steals the lead late in the game for the Jays🔥pic.twitter.com/aJupQGF5Yv — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 14, 2025

Although Varsho isn’t a qualified hitter yet in 2025 (below 3.1 PA per team game played), he ranks among the league’s best in many rate stats as indicated by Baseball Savant. He boasts an incredible 24% barrel rate, 95.2 MPH average exit velocity, and a .550 xSLG. Despite the small sample size, he’s been a beast when he gets a hold of the ball.