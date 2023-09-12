Jose Altuve Can’t Be Stopped

In 2020, Jose Altuve hit .219/.286/.344 over 48 games, good for a .629 OPS and 74 wRC+.

A 60-game season is a tiny sample size, and 2020 was a strange and difficult year for everyone. MLB players were no exception. Still, asking baseball fans not to overreact is like asking water not to be wet.

Thus, as Altuve stumbled his way through the season, it was hard not to wonder if the star second baseman was on the decline. He had just turned 30, and his numbers were down across the board. By OPS, it was the worst stretch of his career since 2013, well before he had established himself as a superstar.

In hindsight, of course, it was foolish for anyone to worry. Altuve quickly put the 2020 campaign in the rearview mirror, making the All-Star team and earning MVP votes in each of the next two seasons. He was back to being one of the best players in baseball.