Position Changes are the Early Talk of Spring Training

When healthy, Trout has been one of the best players in the history of the game. Sadly, he has played in less than 100 games in three of the last four seasons, including just 29 last year when he tore the meniscus in his left knee.

So, according to MLB.com’s Angels beat writer Rhett Bollinger, Trout and crew discussed ways to keep him healthy and they “came to conclusion that I’m gonna go to right field. I like it, I’ll try it out, see where it goes.”

Advanced defensive metrics for Trout have been up and down over the years but have him closer to average for the last three seasons. Manager Ron Washington has no doubts in Trout’s ability to shift to right, though, stating, “Mike’s a pro. I think Mike is going to be one of the best right fielders in the game.”

Jose Altuve

Another AL stalwart, Jose Altuve of the Astros, has also tried approaching a change in position with optimism. The long-time Houston second baseman had reportedly been open to moving to left field to support a domino effect of moves that would support a re-signing of third baseman Alex Bregman.

That re-signing didn’t end up happening, but the left field plan is still being considered, and Altuve is up for the challenge. “I’m trying not to make this a big deal or focus, or something else. I want to get rid of this left-field conversation and try to answer every question possible and move on and start preparing for what we all care about, which is preparing for the season and winning,” he told Astros beat writer for MLB.com, Brian McTaggart.

If there was any time for the Astros to try Altuve at another position, it’s now. Closer to average at the second base position defensively for the rest of his career, he has declined over the last three seasons, accumulating -41 DRS and -8 OAA over that time.