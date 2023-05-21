With Jose Altuve’s Return, What’s Next for Houston?

Before this past week they found themselves floating around .500, things may be turning around though, as Houston is on a six-game winning streak. Now you add Altuve back into the equation and the Astros could reclaim their spot atop the AL West very soon.

What’s the Astros Lineup Moving Forward?

The Astros starting lineup will once again include Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Jose Abreu, Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Peña nearly every day. Alvarez and Tucker are the only two players from that group that have really met expectations with season, as established veterans like Abreu and Bregman have not matched their standards. Now with Altuve back, maybe things will fall into place for those former All-Stars.

Beyond that group of six, the Astros have to figure out how to get playing time to outfielders Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers and Corey Julks, as well as utility man Maurcio Dubón, who is most affected by Altuve’s return since he was filling that void at second base.

Dubón has been one of the Astros better hitters so far this season, exceeding expectations when he filled in for Altuve. Having been a role player for much of his career, Dubón is off to a great start, hitting .309/.333/.389 to start the year with a 101 wRC+.

There are a couple of options for Dubón. He can continue as a utility player, playing every so often and filling in for guys on off days or maybe there is a role for him as a starter going forward. He has played second and shortstop in the infield but has also seen time in center field.

Overview

At the end of the day this Astros team still isn’t at full strength. They are missing Michael Brantley and Lance McCullers Jr. who have yet to make their season debut. Houston is still one of the best teams in baseball when healthy and adding Altuve back in the lineup is going to make this team better.