The Amazing Astros Dynasty Has Come to a Screeching Halt

As the saying goes: all good things must come to an end. This year’s Houston Astros are living proof of that, as their early elimination from the MLB Playoffs likely marks the end of their historic run of dominance.

For years now, these Astros have been annual World Series contenders. As a matter of fact, their elimination this season means an incredible seven-year run of making it to the ALCS comes to an end as well.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen such a stretch of play from any team, let alone one that used to be laughingstock of the league.

Entering this best-of-three series, it seemed that the Astros would take care of business over a Tigers team that didn’t have any business in the playoffs to begin with. That’s not meant to be disrespectful towards Detroit in any way, but they rode a hot streak to the postseason and didn’t feel like they matched up well against Houston on paper.