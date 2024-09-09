Twins Are Keeping the Door Cracked in AL Wild Card

This skid comes at the absolute worst time for the Twins, as we’re already marching through the final month of regular season play. An extended cold streak right now could mean trouble for their postseason hopes, even though right now they still have control of a Wild Card spot.

Let’s look at the Twins’ cold streak and determine what this means for a few of the clubs on the outside looking in in the Wild Card race.

What’s Behind the Twins Cold Streak?

All year long, the Twins’ offense has been one of the most dangerous and consistent units in the American League. Even though the team as a whole has fallen on some tough times, their offense remains fourth in the AL in wRC+ (109), ISO (.172), OBP (.318), SLG (.421) and wOBA (.321).

Silent Offense

A huge part of their current problem is the fact that the offense has gone radio silent. Since Aug. 17, the start of their skid, the Twins are hitting just .234 with a wRC+ of 87. Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton haven’t appeared in a single game and Royce Lewis is less productive than he was when he was on the injured list.

Lewis, 25, is easily the most exciting young star on the Twins. His issue for years now has been staying healthy. Despite the fact that he’s still dealt with injuries this year, he’s also already played in a career-high 64 games. 20 of those have come since Aug. 17, but he’s struck out nearly 31% of the time, hit .186 and posted a wRC+ of -26. That’s not going to cut it.

Carlos Santana and Willi Castro are two more contributors the Twins have leaned on this year that are struggling at the dish. Subtracting these two, Lewis, Buxton and Correa from Minnesota’s lineup has made the entire team a lot less intimidating and difficult to beat.