The Royals Postseason Reign Continues in Sweeping Fashion

It’s hard to believe that less than two weeks ago the Kansas City Royals dropped their seventh-straight game and sat just a single game up on the Minnesota Twins for the final AL Wild Card spot.

And the last five games of that losing skid saw the Royals get shutout twice and only manage five runs in that entire span. It wasn’t far-fetched to think the Royals were playing their way out of postseason contention.

But not only did they manage to rebound and make their way into October, they have now just swept a young, star-studded Baltimore Orioles team on the road in the AL Wild Card round.

In their first taste of postseason baseball in nearly a decade, they find themselves dancing their way to the Bronx, as they now get set for a best-of-five series against the 94-win New York Yankees in the ALDS.