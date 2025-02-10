World Baseball Classic Qualifiers: Everything You Need To Know

A rundown of all the key details about the upcoming WBC Qualifiers in Taiwan and Arizona.

By Leo Morgenstern | | | Comments count:0
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Miguel Cabrera #24 of Venezuela gets a hit against Spain during the first round of the World Baseball Classic at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on March 10, 2013 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

While the next World Baseball Classic is still a year away, fans of international baseball can get their fix this winter by following the qualifying tournaments for the 2026 WBC.

In two separate tournaments this February and March, eight teams from around the world will compete for four spots in next year’s WBC.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming WBC qualifiers.

When Are the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers?

The 2026 WBC qualifiers consist of two separate tournaments of four teams each. The first tournament will take place from February 21-25, 2025, in Taipei, Taiwan. The second tournament is scheduled for the following week, from March 2–6, 2025, in Tuscon, Arizona.

Games in the first tournament will take place at either 12:00 pm or 7:00 pm Taipei Standard Time. In the second tournament, games will begin at either 11:00 am or 6:00 pm Mountain Standard Time.

Where Are the WBC Qualifiers Taking Place?

The first qualifying tournament, featuring the national teams from Taiwan, Nicaragua, Spain, and South Africa, will be played at Taipei Dome in Taipei, Taiwan.

The second qualifying tournament, featuring the national teams from Colombia, Germany, China, and Brazil, will be played at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium in Tucson, Arizona, USA.

Which Countries Are Playing in the WBC Qualifiers?

The eight participants in this year’s two qualifying tournaments will be:

  • Chinese Taipei, Nicaragua, Spain, and South Africa.
  • Colombia, Germany, China, and Brazil

Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Nicaragua, and China competed in the 2023 WBC but did not place high enough to earn automatic qualification for the 2026 tournament.

South Africa competed in the inaugural WBC in 2006 and returned to the tournament in 2009. They have not qualified since.

Brazil and Spain each competed in the 2013 tournament, placing 14th and 15th, respectively. Germany has never qualified for the WBC.

Rosters

On February 3, the WBC officially announced the rosters for the four teams playing in the first qualifying tournament. You can find their rosters at the links below:

Tournament Structure

Both qualifying tournaments will be structured the same way. Over the first three days, all four teams will play one another round-robin style.

After the opening round of the tournament is complete, the team in first place will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, while the team in last place will be eliminated. The second and third-place teams will play a winner-takes-all final match, with the winning team earning the last available spot in the 2026 WBC.

Who Are the Favorites To Win the Qualifying Tournaments?

Four spots are up for grabs in next year’s World Baseball Classic. Those spots will go to the winner and runner-up from each of this year’s two qualifying tournaments.

The clear favorite to win the first tournament is Chinese Taipei. It helps that they also happen to be the hosts. The Chinese Taipei national baseball team has participated in all five WBC tournaments and currently ranks No. 2 in the world according to the World Baseball Softball Confederation.

The favorite isn’t quite as clear-cut in the second tournament. China is a strong contender, considering they have competed in all five WBC tournaments.

However, China’s world ranking (No. 20) is currently quite low. Meanwhile, Colombia is the highest-ranked country in the group, and the Colombian team has competed in each of the past two WBC tournaments.

Complete Schedule for WBC Qualifying Round

Taipei, Taiwan

TeamsDateTimeLocation
South Africa vs. NicaraguaFeb. 21, 202512:00 pm TSTTaipei Dome
Spain vs. Chinese TaipeiFeb. 21, 20257:00 pm TSTTaipei Dome
Spain vs. NicaraguaFeb. 22, 202512:00 pm TSTTaipei Dome
Chinese Taipei vs. South AfricaFeb. 22, 20257:00 pm TSTTaipei Dome
South Africa vs. SpainFeb. 23, 202512:00 pm TSTTaipei Dome
Nicaragua vs. Chinese TaipeiFeb. 23, 20257:00 pm TSTTaipei Dome
2nd Place vs. 3rd PlaceFeb. 25, 20257:00 pm TSTTaipei Dome
All times in local time (Taipei Standard Time)

Tucson, Arizona, USA

TeamsDateTimeLocation
China vs. GermanyMar. 2, 202511:00 am MSTKino Veterans Memorial Stadium
Brazil vs. ColombiaMar. 2, 20256:00 pm MSTKino Veterans Memorial Stadium
Brazil vs. GermanyMar. 3, 202511:00 am MSTKino Veterans Memorial Stadium
Colombia vs. ChinaMar. 3, 20256:00 pm MSTKino Veterans Memorial Stadium
China vs. BrazilMar. 4, 202511:00 am MSTKino Veterans Memorial Stadium
Germany vs. ColombiaMar. 4, 20256:00 pm MSTKino Veterans Memorial Stadium
2nd Place vs. 3rd PlaceMar. 6, 20256:00 pm MSTKino Veterans Memorial Stadium
All times in local time (Mountain Standard Time)

How to Watch the WBC Qualifiers

  • Tickets for the WBC qualifying tournament in Taipei, Taiwan are available here.
  • Tickets for the WBC qualifying tournament in Tuscon, Arizona, USA are available here.

The WBC Qualifiers will be available to stream for free on WorldBaseballClassic.com, MLB.tv, the World Baseball Classic YouTube channel, and the World Baseball Classic Facebook page.

Which Countries Have Already Qualified for the WBC in 2026?

The top four teams from each of the four pools at the 2023 World Baseball Classic automatically qualified for the tournament in 2026.

From Pool A
Cuba
Italy
Netherlands
Panama		From Pool B
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Czech Republic
From Pool C
Mexico
United States
Canada
Great Britain		From Pool D
Venezuela
Puerto Rico
Dominican Republic
Israel

For more details on the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers and to follow along with the tournaments, you can visit the WBC section on MLB.com.

