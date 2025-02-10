World Baseball Classic Qualifiers: Everything You Need To Know

While the next World Baseball Classic is still a year away, fans of international baseball can get their fix this winter by following the qualifying tournaments for the 2026 WBC.

In two separate tournaments this February and March, eight teams from around the world will compete for four spots in next year’s WBC.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming WBC qualifiers.

When Are the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers?

The 2026 WBC qualifiers consist of two separate tournaments of four teams each. The first tournament will take place from February 21-25, 2025, in Taipei, Taiwan. The second tournament is scheduled for the following week, from March 2–6, 2025, in Tuscon, Arizona.