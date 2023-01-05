Early World Series Odds Break MLB Teams Into Clear Tiers

In the American League, there is no surprise in the top two teams. We have the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros and the team they met in the American League Championship Series, the New York Yankees.

For the Astros, they are largely bringing back the same team. Jose Abreu represents their biggest addition, replacing Yuli Gurriel at first base with a former MVP, who is coming off a season where he posted a 138 wRC+. Along with Abreu, the Astros re-signed Michael Brantley, giving their offense another potent left-handed bat.

When it comes to the pitching side, the Astros did lose reigning AL Cy Young Justin Verlander, but still feature a deep starting rotation that can absorb the loss, particularly if Hunter Brown establishes himself in 2023.

The New York Yankees meanwhile took an already strong rotation and made it that much better by adding Carlos Rodon to the mix. With Aaron Judge returning and the addition of Rodon, the Yankees are looking like the favorites to make it out of a very competitive AL East.

On the National League side, the New York Mets join the Astros and Yankees with the top odds, thanks to Steve Cohen’s immense offseason spending spree. The Mets are one team to avoid betting right now, as the odds are reflecting as if Carlos Correa is their starting third baseman, but once that becomes finalized, you can understand why they are tied for the best odds in baseball.

Lastly, the Los Angeles Dodgers are sitting at +750, just a tick behind the Astros, Yankees and Mets. This is likely due to them seemingly taking a step back this offseason, but with enough talent on the farm to fill their gaps, the Dodgers are sure to be the favorites in the NL West yet again.